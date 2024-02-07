The Coney and a Casino with Paul Pippin

The Chickasaw Nation has joined in a venture that has proposed development of not just a casino but a major entertainment venue that proponents say would be transformative.

The Coney is a 3-billion-dollar private investment that when built will transform the entertainment district in Coney Island and assist in the economic revitalization of the surrounding neighborhoods. The entertainment district that currently exists was established by New York City by the Rezoning Act of 2009. The mixed-use project is about 1.5 million square feet and includes a casino, 500 room hotel, two convention areas, about 15 restaurants, new open parks and public space and retail.

Paul Pippin, Sr. VP of Operations for Global Gaming Solutions LLC (fully owned subsidiary of the Chickasaw Nation) talks about the history of the Chickasaw Nation and GGS and their expertise in the casino area and how he views community involvement in their various projects

