Celebrating Italian American Culture in NY’s Little Italy with Dr. Joseph V. Scelsa

The Italian American Museum, is set for a grand reopening of a brand new facility this spring in its new home in where else… Little Italy. The Museum is dedicated to telling the history of Italian Americans in New York City, as well as celebrating Italian and Italian American culture in the modern world.

Professor Joseph V. Scelsa founded the Italian American Museum in New York’s Little Italy and talks about what visitors can expect for the new museum, what kinds of exhibits, performances, and lectures there will be and the importance of building the new museum in Little Italy.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps