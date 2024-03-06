Progressive Zionism: Social Justice and Jewish Identity with Amanda Berman, Zioness

Amanda Berman, Founder of Zioness, a coalition of progressive Jewish activists and Zionists, is a grassroots organization with more than 30 chapters across the country. They are fighting for the advancement of social, racial, economic, environmental and gender justice in America. They are also committed to fighting for Zionism and the inclusion of Zionists in social justice spaces, because Zionism is itself a progressive value: the movement for liberation and national self-determination of the Jewish people in our indigenous homeland. Zioness is rooted in Jewish values, stands for justice and equality, and fights against all forms of oppression.

Amanda talks about her work to empower and activate Zionists on the progressive left, the Jewish Vote in the 2024 elections, the rise of anti-semitism and the splits among the progressive Jewish community.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps