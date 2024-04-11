Veselka’s 70th Anniversary with Ukranian Pride

With its 70th anniversary upon us, Veselka remains a beloved fixture in New York City, dishing out Ukrainian Soul food right from the heart of the East Village. Jason Birchard, third-generation owner of the renowned restaurant is a proud Ukrainian American and staunch advocate for a free and democratic Ukraine.

Jason talks about the history of Veselka, its new documentary about the restaurant’s history and legacy, and how the war in the Ukraine has impacted business in New York.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps