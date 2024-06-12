Empowering Generosity: The New York Community Trust

We are joined by Amy Freitag, President of The New York Community Trust, discussing the Trust’s century-long legacy of fostering equitable communities across eight counties and serving 12.4 million New Yorkers. Amy brings extensive experience, previously leading initiatives at the J.M. Kaplan Fund and contributing significantly to environmental and historical preservation projects. From pioneering the first donor-advised fund to catalyzing pivotal projects, The Trust remains at the forefront of innovative, effective, and essential philanthropy, shaping the next generation of donors and engaging diverse New Yorkers. Join us as Amy shares insights on collaborations with nonprofits and government partners, tackling complex issues facing NYC, and plans for celebrating The Trust’s centennial anniversary, offering a vision for The Trust and NYC for the next 100 years.

