Silvercup Studios: The Heartbeat of NYC Film and TV Production with Kris Bagwell

Welcome back to another episode of Schneps Connects! We’re thrilled to have Kris Bagwell, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Silvercup Studios, joining us today. Silvercup Studios, the premier independent film and television production facility in New York City and the Northeast, has been a cornerstone of the industry since 1983. From its origins in a former flour silo at the historic Silvercup Bakery, Silvercup has hosted iconic productions like HBO’s Sex and the City, The Sopranos, and 30 Rock, as well as recent hits including Succession, Manifest, and Pose.

Kris brings a wealth of experience to his role, having previously served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of EUE/Screen Gems Studios in Atlanta, and with a notable 20-year tenure at Viacom’s MTV Networks. His impressive career includes founding the Georgia Studio and Infrastructure Alliance and chairing the board of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s Georgia Chapter.

Today, we’ll delve into Kris’s journey, explore the rich history of Silvercup Studios, and discuss the broader impact of film and TV production on local economies in NYC. We’ll also touch on how Kris’s Atlanta experience has shaped his approach at Silvercup and get his insights on the current state and future of the industry.

Stay tuned for an engaging conversation with Kris Bagwell on how Silvercup Studios continues to be a major player in the entertainment world and what’s on the horizon for this influential facility.

