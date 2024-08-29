Bringing Broadway to Your Living Room: A Conversation with Stewart F. Lane of BroadwayHD

Welcome back to another captivating episode of Schneps Connects! In this episode, we’re thrilled to be joined by the legendary Stewart F. Lane, Co-Founder of BroadwayHD. Stewart takes us on a journey through the evolution of BroadwayHD, a pioneering streaming service that has transformed the way theater enthusiasts experience live performances from the comfort of their homes.

Launched in 2015 by Tony Award-winning producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, BroadwayHD has become the premier destination for filmed stage productions, offering an extensive library of hundreds of full-length plays and musicals. Stewart shares the story behind the platform’s inception, its milestone achievements like live streaming “She Loves Me”—a feat that earned BroadwayHD a Guinness World Record—and the challenges and triumphs of bringing Broadway to a global audience.

We also delve into Stewart’s illustrious career, exploring his experiences as a co-owner of The Palace Theatre for over four decades and his latest book, “It Happened At The Palace,” which chronicles the rich history of this iconic venue. Stewart offers insights into his other literary works and his passion for documenting the vibrant stories of Broadway.

Tune in to hear Stewart discuss his favorite shows, the impact of the pandemic on Broadway, and his vision for the future of theater. Whether you’re a die-hard theater fan or simply curious about the inner workings of Broadway, this episode is sure to entertain and enlighten.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps