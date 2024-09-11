Inside The Agency with Mauricio Umansky

Mauricio Umansky, the visionary founder and CEO of The Agency, a billion-dollar luxury real estate brokerage has disrupted the real estate industry with his agent-first approach, innovative marketing strategies, and cutting-edge technology. Under his leadership, The Agency has sold over $72 billion in real estate, making waves globally with over 120 offices across 12 countries.

Mauricio’s impressive portfolio includes sales of iconic properties like the Playboy Mansion and residences owned by Michael Jackson and Prince. He’s also a familiar face on hit shows like Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Buying Beverly Hills on Netflix.

In this episode, we’ll explore:

The Agency’s agent-first, collaborative business model

Strategies for scaling in global markets

Current luxury real estate trends and predictions

The success of Buying Beverly Hills

Navigating real estate in a changing economy

Mauricio will also share insights from his new book The Dealmaker, discuss the company’s innovative approach to marketing, and talk about the importance of philanthropy in his career. Don’t miss this exclusive conversation with one of the top-producing agents in the U.S.!

