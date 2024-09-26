Navigating Challenges and Opportunities for NYC Small Businesses with TD Bank’s Ralph Bumbaca

Ralph Bumbaca, Commercial Market President of New York City for TD Bank, one of the top 10 largest U.S. banks brings 35+ years of expertise in banking, responsible for commercial, middle-market, and small business banking initiatives in the NYC metro area. The conversation centers around the challenges and opportunities faced by NYC small businesses, focusing on inflation, rising costs, cash flow, and business expansion strategies. Ralph discusses NYC businesses’ strategies to address rising costs, the impact of inflation and how businesses are responding, the increasing demand for loans and credit to support employee growth and more.

