Designing a Future with Barbara Blair, President of the Garment Center Alliance

On the latest episode of Schneps Connects, we dive into the transformation of New York City’s Garment District with Barbara A. Blair, President of the Garment District Alliance (GDA). Under Blair’s leadership, the GDA has redefined this historic neighborhood, creating a dynamic, 24/7 destination filled with cutting-edge businesses, world-class art, and a thriving culinary scene.

We discuss how the GDA is enhancing the pedestrian experience, implementing safety initiatives, and using public art to energize the district, with massive sculptures and interactive installations reshaping the streetscape. Plus, we explore the impact of rezoning for residential use and what the future holds for the Garment District.

Tune in to learn how one of NYC’s most iconic neighborhoods is evolving! 🎧 #GarmentDistrict #SchnepsConnects #NYC